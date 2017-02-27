SCSU Baseball’s Cole Bryant Selected as NE10 Pitcher of the Week for the Second Consecutive Week

On Monday, the league office announced it selected SCSU baseball’s Cole Bryant to repeat as the NE10 Pitcher of the Week.

The selection comes after Bryant pitched his second straight complete game shutout in last week’s 17-0 win over Malloy. The Newington, Conn. native gave up just four hits and struck out five en route to his second victory of this young season.

In his last 35 innings of work which date back to last year, Bryant has not allowed a single run. The right-hander is a senior captain for this Owls squad which are 3-3 to start the 2017 campaign. He is the only redshirt senior on a young team that features just five players graduating after this year.

Next up for SCSU is a three-game home stand against Post University. Included in this series will be a doubleheader. The first game will take place on March 4 at noon with the second game scheduled to begin later that day at 3 p.m. Game three will be the next day at 1 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane