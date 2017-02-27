SCSU Baseball’s Cole Bryant Selected as NE10 Pitcher of the Week for the Second Consecutive Week

By Published: Updated:
image_handler

On Monday, the league office announced it selected SCSU baseball’s Cole Bryant to repeat as the NE10 Pitcher of the Week.

The selection comes after Bryant pitched his second straight complete game shutout in last week’s 17-0 win over Malloy. The Newington, Conn. native gave up just four hits and struck out five en route to his second victory of this young season.

In his last 35 innings of work which date back to last year, Bryant has not allowed a single run. The right-hander is a senior captain for this Owls squad which are 3-3 to start the 2017 campaign. He is the only redshirt senior on a young team that features just five players graduating after this year.

Next up for SCSU is a three-game home stand against Post University. Included in this series will be a doubleheader. The first game will take place on March 4 at noon with the second game scheduled to begin later that day at 3 p.m. Game three will be the next day at 1 p.m.

More stories by Matt Dillane

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s