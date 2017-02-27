UConn’s Jalen Adams still questionable for game against East Carolina

(WTNH)–UConn guard Jalen Adams’ playing status is still in doubt after the sophomore sprained his ankle in Saturday’s loss to SMU.

According to UConn spokesman Phil Chardis, Adams suffered a left inversion ankle sprain late in the first half of the game against the Mustangs. He missed the entire second half in UConn’s 69-61 defeat.

Adams’ playing status will be determined by how well the ankle responds to treatment.

The team had Sunday off, and Adams will not practice on Monday. Chardis said in an email that it will probably be a game-time decision on whether or not he can play on Wednesday at East Carolina.

UConn plays at ECU on Wednesday and then finishes the regular season at home against No. 18 Cincinnati on March 5.

The American Athletic Conference Tournament in Hartford begins on Thursday, March 9.

Adams leads the Huskies in both scoring (14.6 ppg) and assists (6.4 apg).

