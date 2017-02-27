UConn’s Jalen Adams still questionable for game against East Carolina

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie, left, with Connecticuts Jalen Adams in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie, left, with Connecticuts Jalen Adams in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn guard Jalen Adams’ playing status is still in doubt after the sophomore sprained his ankle in Saturday’s loss to SMU.

Connecticut's Jalen Adams holds his ankle as his teammates look on after becoming injured in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. Adams stayed out for the remainder of the game.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut’s Jalen Adams holds his ankle as his teammates look on after becoming injured in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SMU, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. Adams stayed out for the remainder of the game.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

According to UConn spokesman Phil Chardis, Adams suffered a left inversion ankle sprain late in the first half of the game against the Mustangs. He missed the entire second half in UConn’s 69-61 defeat.

Adams’ playing status will be determined by how well the ankle responds to treatment.

The team had Sunday off, and Adams will not practice on Monday. Chardis said in an email that it will probably be a game-time decision on whether or not he can play on Wednesday at East Carolina.

UConn plays at ECU on Wednesday and then finishes the regular season at home against No. 18 Cincinnati on March 5.

The American Athletic Conference Tournament in Hartford begins on Thursday, March 9.

Adams leads the Huskies in both scoring (14.6 ppg) and assists (6.4 apg).

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s