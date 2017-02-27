Yale’s James Randon wins Most Outstanding Performer at 2017 Ivy League Heps

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Yale senior James Randon was selected Most Outstanding Track Performer after winning the 3K on Saturday and anchoring the Bulldogs’ winning DMR team at the 2017 indoor Ivy League Heps. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs capitalized on strong sprints and relays to finish fourth overall.

Yale’s fourth-place finish is its best since taking third in 2008 and its 78 points is its best score since 1991, when the Bulldogs tallied 84.

The Bulldogs racked up first place finishes in three events, and 12 athletes scored to contribute to the total.

Senior Marc-Andre Alexandre placed first in the 400-meter dash, setting a breakneck pace with a 47.79-second finish in his final indoor Heps. His time was the second-fastest in the Ivy League this season.

In the 60-meter hurdles, junior Paedyn Gomes took the top spot with a personal-best time of 7.97 seconds. An Ivy League title caps a remarkable indoor season in which he has never finished outside of the top three in the event.

The distance medley team, composed of seniors Randon and Andre Ivankovic alongside freshman Greg Moschella and junior Matt Chisholm, ran for the Elis’ third first-place finish of the day. Randon anchored the team that finished in a blistering 9:50.30, which was over four seconds faster than second-place finisher Cornell.

Alexandre ran the first leg of the Elis’ second place 4×400 relay team, which also included senior Chandler Crusan and sophomores Alex McIntyre and Connor Hill. They finished in a time of 3:14.59, only .16 seconds behind first-place finisher Princeton.

Freshman Vincent Vaughns placed third in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 60-meter dash to contribute 10 points to the Bulldogs’ final point total. Fellow freshman Kyle Macauley followed close behind with a fifth-place finish in the 60-meters, while Moschella cleaned up third place in the 500-meter dash.

Sophomore Trevor Reinhart rounded out the cohort of Elis who contributed to the final total, finishing fifth in the mile run.

Full results from this weekend’s meet are available here. The Bulldogs’ next meet will be March 4-5 at the IC4A Championships in Boston. A preview and schedule will be posted closer to the date.

Report by Olivia Paschal ’18, Yale Sports Publicity.

