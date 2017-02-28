After long standoff, YES Network, Comcast finally reach agreement

(WTNH)–After a long, painful standoff, the YES Network and Comcast have finally reached an agreement.

Yankees fans with Comcast will soon be able to watch their team again.

The YES Network and Comcast announced on Tuesday that the network will return to Xfinity as of March 31, 2017.

YES will be re-launched in the areas in which it was previously carried, and Xfinity customers will be able to watch the March 31 New York Yankees-Atlanta Braves pre-season game live on YES at 7:30 pm ET.

Xfinity customers who previously received YES and did not change their level of service will automatically see YES on their line-up, in most cases in its previous channel location. A complete listing of YES’ channel locations on the Xfinity programming lineup will be available on YESNetwork.com prior to the March 31 re-launch.

The YES Network was dropped from Comcast for the entire 2016 baseball season.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff