Albertus Magnus men’s basketball believes it can make run at Division III national championship

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
Mitch Oliver

(WTNH)–The state of Connecticut will be well-represented in the Division III men’s NCAA basketball tournament. Wesleyan, Eastern Connecticut State and Albertus Magnus all made the field of 64.

Albertus is coming off of another regular season championship in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference. The Falcons won the GNAC tournament title last weekend.

Mitch Oliver’s team now gets ready for the University of Rochester in the opening round. They’ll head into the NCAA’s at 23-4.

“If just come out here and do what we always do–try to run the ball in transition, I think we have a good shot at the NCAA championship,” said guard Ryan Pittman.

“This team can definitely make a run,” said Jaqhwan Walters, who was the GNAC Player of the Year. “I see it all. The tournament mentality is different, and teams, they come right at us. They play us like they’re playing an NBA team.”

“I think this team is hungry because we only have three guys on the roster who have participated in the tournament,” Oliver said. “Sometimes it benefits you to have guys that haven’t been there, they have a lot more energy and they’re hungry and ready to go.”

