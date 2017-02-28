Highlights: Career girls’ basketball downs North Branford, 58-38, advances in Class M playoffs

(WTNH)–The girls’ basketball state tournament is underway. Steve Bethke and the Career Panthers took on North Branford on Tuesday night in Class M.

As Ky Hargrove goes, so go the Panthers. The junior point guard is a match up problem with that quickness.

Hargrove can dish it out too. She made a nice find in this one, with Kayla Williams on the receiving end. Career went up double digits. The Panthers had a nice shooting night from Alexandra Queen as well, and they pulled away, 58-38.

