Highlights: East Catholic rolls past Middletown, 79-57, into Central Connecticut Conference finals

(WTNH)–The game everyone is talking about goes down tomorrow night. Top ranked Notre Dame of West Haven and #3 Hillhouse in the Southern Connecticut Conference championship. But both of those schools will have to watch out for East Catholic in the state playoffs.

The Eagles have won 20 straight games, and on Tuesday night, they took on Middletown in the semifinals of the Central Connecticut Conference playoffs.

East Catholic led right from the opening tip, jumping out to a 20-8 first quarter lead. They’d go on to win the game, 79-57.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson