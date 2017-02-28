Highlights: East Catholic rolls past Middletown, 79-57, into Central Connecticut Conference finals

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published: Updated:
7cc53d6194fc4bf482ba332ac8912542

(WTNH)–The game everyone is talking about goes down tomorrow night. Top ranked Notre Dame of West Haven and #3 Hillhouse in the Southern Connecticut Conference championship. But both of those schools will have to watch out for East Catholic in the state playoffs.

The Eagles have won 20 straight games, and on Tuesday night, they took on Middletown in the semifinals of the Central Connecticut Conference playoffs.

East Catholic led right from the opening tip, jumping out to a 20-8 first quarter lead. They’d go on to win the game, 79-57.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s