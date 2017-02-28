Highlights: Fairfield Warde girls’ basketball gets past Hamden, 66-56, moves on in Class LL playoffs

(WTNH)–Fairfield Warde moved on in girls’ high school basketball state tournament action on Tuesday night. The Mustangs got past Hamden, 66-56. They jumped out on the Green Dragons early, taking a 12-0 lead after Olivia Panisi finished on a layup after some pretty passing.

Hamden battles back, as Taniyah Thompson comes up with a three-point play. But Caroline Aufieno would knock down a three late, and Warde hangs on to win it.

The Mustangs get Trumbull in the next round.

