(WTNH)–Girls Ice Hockey Association playoffs. Hamden hosting Fairfield on Tuesday night. This was a good game. 1-0 Fairfield in the 2nd period. Here comes Hamden. Traffic in front, Angela Greco pokes it in and we’re all tied at 1.

A couple of minutes later, the game winner. Ari Martin takes the pass and puts it in the net.

The Green Dragons win it, 2 to 1.

They’ll play in the semis Thursday at Shelton Rinks.

