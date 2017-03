(WTNH)–East Catholic will take on Weaver High School in the Central Connecticut Conference boys’ basketball championship game. The Beavers beat Simsbury on Tuesday night.

The Trojans had it tied at 29 at the half, but Weaver would take control in the second half. The Beavers held Simsbury to just 14 second half points.

Chaylyn Martin and Jaecee Martin were big offensively, and Weaver cruises into the finals winning by the final score of 64-43.

More stories by John Pierson