Hillhouse-Notre Dame West Haven might be the most anticipated high school matchup in a decade

(WTNH)–It’s the most anticipated high school basketball matchup of the year, and maybe of the last decade.

No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven takes on 3rd-ranked Hillhouse on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament. The game will be played on the hill at Quinnipiac University, and not only features two of the state’s best teams, but its best player–Tremont Waters of Notre Dame.

Hillhouse’s Byron Breeland III, Joey Kasperzyk and Christian Adams are pretty good themselves. Green Knights head coach Jason Shea knows that staying unbeaten won’t be easy against the defending Class LL champs.

“The pressure builds as you advance in the tournament, and to play a team for the third time in two weeks, it’s not very easy,” Shea said. “Hillhouse is tremendous, they have four first-team all-league players, so it’s going to be a great test.”

Tickets to the game are still available and only $10. It should be worth the price of admission.

The game will tip at 7 p.m.

