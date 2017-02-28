New York Jets to release Darrelle Revis

On Tuesday night, the New York Jets announced the team would be releasing cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Revis spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Jets before moving onto one year stop-offs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. After winning Super Bowl XILX with New England, Revis returned to New York for a second stint.

Jets Owner Woody Johnson said in a statement, “Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform. His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.”

Earlier this month, Revis was involved in a street fight with two men. He was released on a non-monetary bond after turning himself into police the next day.

By cutting Revis, the Jets will save $9 in cap space. He will be an unrestricted free agent beginning on March 9.

