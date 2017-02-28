Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey’s Andrew Shortridge Named ECAC Rookie of the Week

On Tuesday, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced the selection of Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey goaltender Andrew Shortridge as the ECAC Rookie of the Week.

Shortridge is coming off strong wins against Quinnipiac’s rival, Yale University, and the Bobcats’ opponents in the first round of the ECAC Tournament, Brown University.

On Friday, Shortridge was tough to beat in net, stopping 19 shots as the Bobcats skated to a 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs in the annual Heroes’ Hat game. The next night, the netminder turned away 18 shots as Quinnipiac defeated Brown 4-1.

Shortridge began the season splitting time between the pipes with junior transfer Chris Truehl. Shortridge has largely taken over the starting job and appears to be Quinnipiac’s number one goaltender heading into the playoffs. In 14 conference games, Shortridge has a 1.74 goals against average with a .934 save percentage.

The Bobcats begin postseason play by hosting Brown in a best-of-three series at High Point Solutions Arena in Hamden, Conn. Game one will take place on March 3 at 7 p.m. Game two will fall the next night at the same time, with game 3 (if necessary) happening on March 5 at 4 p.m.

