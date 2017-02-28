Sacred Heart Men’s Basketball Sees Two Receive NEC All-Conference Honors

On Tuesday, the Northeast Conference announced its All-Conference teams for 2016-2017. SHU’s Quincy McKnight and Joseph Lopez made the cut.

After being named to the All-Rookie Team last season, McKnight was selected for the First Team All-Conference with an impressive sophomore campaign. His 18.9 points per game lead the Pioneers and have him second in the conference. The Bridgeport, Conn. native is also tied for third in the conference in steals with 1.61 per game. He dropped a career-high 44 points this season in SHU’s 112-110 triple overtime win at Bryant University.

Lopez earned Third Team All-Conference honors after leading the team in rebounding and in field goal percentage this season. The junior transfer has 11 double-doubles on the year and has performed even better in the final stretch of the season with consecutive double-doubles in the last three games.

The Pioneers will need McKnight and Lopez to be at their best if they’re hoping to make a deep run in the NEC Tournament. Coming in as the eighth seed, SHU will face a tough quarterfinals test against top-seeded Mount St. Mary’s. The game will take place in Emmitsburg, Md. on March 1 at 7 p.m.

