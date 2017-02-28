UConn women’s basketball breaks records for viewership on SNY

(WTNH)–UConn women’s basketball is hotter than ever—and not just on the court.

These Huskies, who finished the regular season 29-0 and extended their all-time record winning streak to 104 games despite losing three players who keyed four straight national championship runs, have also set records for viewership on SNY.

The network announced Tuesday that UConn women’s basketball viewership reached an all-time high with New York viewers, averaging a 0.42 household rating, which was up 83% from last season.

The ratings were led by a run from Wednesday, February 1st, when UConn demolished Temple, 97-69, for their 96th consecutive win, through Saturday, February 25th, when they punked Memphis, 91-48, for win number 103.

The network says it delivered its five highest ratings performances of all-time in the New York area during that stretch. The Memphis-UConn game earned a .77 household rating, which is the network’s best-ever for women’s basketball in New York.

UConn women’s basketball broadcasts also averaged a 6.00 household rating in Hartford-New Haven, meaning 6 percent of televisions on in that market were watching the game live. That number is up 21 percent from last season.

The Geno Auriemma Show also saw ratings increases, with an average household rating of 1.63 in the Hartford-New Haven market, which was 61 percent higher than the program’s five-year average.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff