UConn Women’s Basketball’s Napheesa Collier Tabbed AAC Player of the Week

Following a regular season-ending week that saw her twice set career highs in points scored, Napheesa Collier was named as the AAC Player of the Week according to the league office on Tuesday.

In the final week of the regular season, UConn won its last three games to cap off another undefeated campaign. A large part of that has been due to the strong play of forward Napheesa Collier throughout the year. Collier finished a strong regular season on a high note as the Huskies will look to bring another title back to Storrs, Conn. next month.

Collier started the week by being almost automatic, shooting 13-14 and netting a career-high 31 points against Temple on Wednesday. She also had 13 assists to pick up a double-double as the Huskies defeated the Owls to clinch the American regular season title. The sophomore followed this up with a 19-point performance against Memphis on Sunday. In the Huskies’ regular season finale, Collier had her best offensive performance yet, dropping a career-high 39 points on Monday at the University of South Florida.

The Huskies will play either Memphis or Tulane in the AAC Quarterfinals on March 4. Tip-off in Uncasville, Conn. will be at 2:15 p.m.

