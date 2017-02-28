Yale’s Rachel Paris Named to USA Softball Team

Yale softball’s Rachel Paris has been selected to help represent USA Softball at the 2017 Maccabiah Games in Israel.

Now a senior with the Bulldogs, the Californian outfielder broke out during the 2014-2015 campaign by raising her batting average .84 points to .284. In her 96-game career with the Bulldogs, Paris has hit three home runs and has driven in 22 RBI.

The Maccabiah Games have taken place every four years with the 2017 games being the 20th rendition. Maccabi USA is set to bring over 1,100 athletes to the games where 8,750 Jewish athletes from 80 countries are expected to participate across 43 events.

In a press release posted on yalebulldogs.com, Paris stated, “I’m excited that I get a chance to travel to Israel with a group of elite Jewish athletes. It’s also pretty cool that I get a chance to play a few more softball games after my Yale career ends.”

The games will take place in Israel from July 4-18. Paris will be the third person in her family to compete in the games. She joins her older brothers Charlie, a former Yale soccer player, and Robbie, who ran track for Harvard University, of having the honor.

In the meantime, Paris will continue to be an asset to the Yale softball team which is still seeking its first win of the season. Next up for the Bulldogs is the USF Tournament on March 10 in Clearwater, Fla. The team will play Indiana State in game one of a double header at 2 p.m. before taking on Mount St. Mary’s at 4:30 p.m. later that day.

More stories by Matt Dillane