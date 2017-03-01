Highlights: Hillhouse takes down Notre Dame-West Haven, 70-62, wins SCC championship in front of packed arena at Quinnipiac

(WTNH)–It was the most anticipated matchup of the season, No. 1 and undefeated Notre Dame of West Haven and third-ranked Hillhouse playing for the Southern Connecticut Conference championship at Quinnipiac’s TD Bank Arena.

These two teams sold the place out, as nearly 3,500 fans got in. It was standing room only, and people were watching through the glass doors on the outside. Thousands more watched live on SportzEdge.com.

Tremont Waters and Notre Dame have been packing gyms all season, but it was Hillhouse who came out swinging.

