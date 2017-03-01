Highlights: Ledyard knocks off Waterford, 82-68, takes ECC title

Another big crowd came out to see Ledyard take on Waterford for the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division 1 boys’ basketball title. The Lancers’ Mike Buscetto leading the way for Waterford early. He buried the long three. Ledyard head coach Dave Kornish was impressed.

Leading the way for the Colonels was Trevor Hutchins. He hit the lefty hook off the glass. He had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ledyard.

This one was close, but the Colonels pulled away. Ledyard wins it, 82-68. They take home their first ECC title since 1990.

Check out the highlights.

