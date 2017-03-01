Highlights: Sacred Heart edges Holy Cross, 60-51, wins NVL championship

pierson_640x480_20100426104003_320_240-150x150 By Published:
c887ead1664a4fc1b447d3fe17cb9f3d

(WTNH)–Outside of Hillhouse-Notre Dame-West Haven, the other big show in the state on Wednesday night was Sacred Heart of Waterbury in the NVL championship game. Some of the fanfare that followed the Hearts during the Mustapha Heron years has subsided.

Still though, the Hearts were back in the Naugatuck Valley League final, taking on city rival Holy Cross.

The Crusaders were battling early, though the Hearts took over in the fourth quarter. Legend Johnson came up with the dagger.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s