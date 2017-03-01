Highlights: Sacred Heart edges Holy Cross, 60-51, wins NVL championship

(WTNH)–Outside of Hillhouse-Notre Dame-West Haven, the other big show in the state on Wednesday night was Sacred Heart of Waterbury in the NVL championship game. Some of the fanfare that followed the Hearts during the Mustapha Heron years has subsided.

Still though, the Hearts were back in the Naugatuck Valley League final, taking on city rival Holy Cross.

The Crusaders were battling early, though the Hearts took over in the fourth quarter. Legend Johnson came up with the dagger.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson