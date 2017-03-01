Top-seeded Quinnipiac women’s basketball looking to avenge MAAC title game loss last year

(WTNH)–The Quinnipiac women’s basketball team is No. 1 in the MAAC again heading into the conference tournament. The Bobcats closed the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, and wrapped up the regular season crown for a third straight year.

QU is looking for redemption after last season’s title game loss to Iona.

The Bobcats say they aren’t dwelling on the past, but instead using a negative as a positive.

“I think it definitely motivates us. We have pictures in our locker room of Iona winning it, so every time we walk out we see that,” said forward Morgan Manz. “For me personally that hurts, and I know for the rest of the team it also does so it just motivates us.”

“We’re just going into every game saying we’re confident and we’re collected and we can do this,” said forward Sarah Shewan. “We’ll just keep accomplishing our goals in that sense. Not so much a chip on our shoulder but we know what we have to do and how to do it.”

Bobcats face the winner of Canisius/Niagra Friday at 1 in Albany.

