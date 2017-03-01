UConn fans can now customize Nike sneakers with Huskies logo

image001

(WTNH)–Are you the kind of UConn fan that would show off your pride in any way possible, whether it’s with a hat, shirt or even–sneakers?

Well, you’re going to like this then.

Nike has chosen the Huskies as one of 13 teams fans can customize their sneakers with through NIKEiD. They’ve done it, conveniently, just in time for March Madness.

The NIKE ID Dunk and Air Force 1 sneaker models are available for purchase on Nike.com from March 1-April 10. Fans can customize their sneakers on Nike’s website.

The other 12 schools that are included in the offering are West Virginia, Villanova, Texas, Tennessee, Syracuse, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Arizona and Alabama

The sneakers range in price from $125 to $150.

Having school pride ain’t cheap–but then again, neither is school itself.

