WATCH LIVE: Hillhouse vs. Notre Dame-West Haven in the SCC boys’ basketball championship game

UPDATE: This game has ended. A replay of this game in its entireity will be available here in a few hours.

(WTNH)–It’s the most anticipated high school basketball matchup of the year, and maybe of the last decade. And you can watch it live, in the video player above.

No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven takes on 3rd-ranked Hillhouse in the championship game of the Southern Connecticut Conference boys’ basketball tournament.

The game is being played in front of a sold-out crowd at Quinnipiac University, and not only features two of the state’s best teams, but also some of its best players, including Notre Dame’s Tremont Waters and Tim Dawson, and Hillhouse’s Byron Breeland III, Joey Kasperzyk and Christian Adams.

