Yes, Yale has a women’s basketball team, and, like the men’s, is hopeful of a berth in its Ivy League Tournament

As Ivy League basketball approaches its final regular season games, a new element, introduced this season, is maintaining interest and keeping incentives alive that did not exist previously. The element is the addition of men’s and women’s post season play, in which the top four teams compete for the right to represent the league in the coming NCAA tournaments.

Most of the attention in the media (including, we must admit, here on SportzEdge), has been directed toward the men. But it should not come as a surprise to many that there will also be a women’s tournament. It will take place simultaneously with the men’s on March 11th and 12th.

From our regional standpoint, it should be noted that Yale is in the picture for each of the four-team events. For the men, where Princeton and Harvard have already gained entrance, the Bulldogs are estimated to have better than a nine out of ten prospect of qualifying. Meanwhile, the women have virtually come from “out of nowhere” and now have a fighting chance, although less than 50-50, to make it.

The women may have been playing in the shadow of the men’s team, but they have emerged as a crowd-pleasing and determined group.

Men’s tournament

The forces of Yale coach James Jones would like nothing better than to return to the Big Dance, where last year, with almost an entirely different cast of players, they became regional darlings by defeating Baylor and giving Duke a run to the finish. Currently they are in third place at 7-5, two games ahead of Penn and Columbia, who are tied for fourth at 5-7.

Yale can clinch third place by defeating either Columbia or Cornell at home (Friday and Saturday respectively), or if either the Quakers or Lions lose one. That makes the Columbia-Yale meeting on Friday a virtual tournament ticket for the Bulldogs.

Yale could also get in as the #4 seed under the tiebreaker process if it finishes tied with either Penn or Columbia.

The bad news, however remote, for Yale

There is a remote possibility that Yale would not get in at all. That would happen if the Elis lose two and Penn and Columbia win a pair. In that case they would all then have 7-7 records, and this time the tiebreakers would make Yale the odd team out.

Yale women have a fighting chance

The women’s Ivy League tournament already has three teams qualifying. They are Penn (which will have the advantage of playing on its home court), Princeton and Harvard. Yale got hot toward the end, handed Penn its only loss, and knocked off Harvard and Dartmouth.

One of its key contributors is Jen Berkowitz, who scored a career high of 26 points against both Penn and Harvard in consecutive games. She was recently named the Ivy League co-Player of the Week.

Cornell (6-6) now holds fourth place, while Yale and Brown are tied for fifth, each at 5-7, and one game behind the Big Red.

Yale and Brown will need a weekend sweep to get to the tiebreakers, which are so involved that, rather than dealing with a multitude of hypotheticals, we will just wait and see how things progress.

Either way, just to be in contention at this stage is a tribute to coach Allison Guth and the members of the unheralded Yale women’s basketball team.

Yale students begin their spring break on Friday and will be off to many places. But those who play on the men’s and women’s basketball teams have some unfinished business, and are hoping it will cause them to forego or at least delay whatever plans they may have had.

