Highlights: Daniel Hand moves past Windsor, 52-34, in Class L playoffs

(WTNH)–Daniel Hand of Madison hosted Windsor in the Class L girls’ basketball second round playoffs on Thursday night. The Warriors were solid in the first quarter, with some good ball movement. Gianna Wood finished it with a bucket.

But the Tigers would answer behind Gabby Egidio, who drained a wide-open three-pointer in the corner. Hand jumped out in front and they kept it coming with Gabby Martin finding Hannah Martin, who knocked down an open three.

The Tigers move on with a 52-34 win.

