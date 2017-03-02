Highlights: East Catholic edges Weaver, 67-66, for Central Connecticut Conference title

henry By Published:
east-catholic

(WTNH)–On Thursday night, the number four team in the state, East Catholic, and number five Weaver met for the Central Connecticut Conference title. A whole lot of people showed up at Bulkeley High for this one, and they saw a good game, too.

Chaylyn Martin gets our highlight started with a wonderful pass to JaQuan Williams.

East Catholic came back with one of their own. Jamil Hornsby is just too hard to stay in front of.

East Catholic edges Weaver for the CCC title, 67-66.

What a game.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s