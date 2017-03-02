Highlights: East Catholic edges Weaver, 67-66, for Central Connecticut Conference title

(WTNH)–On Thursday night, the number four team in the state, East Catholic, and number five Weaver met for the Central Connecticut Conference title. A whole lot of people showed up at Bulkeley High for this one, and they saw a good game, too.

Chaylyn Martin gets our highlight started with a wonderful pass to JaQuan Williams.

East Catholic came back with one of their own. Jamil Hornsby is just too hard to stay in front of.

East Catholic edges Weaver for the CCC title, 67-66.

What a game.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Henry Chisholm