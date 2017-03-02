Highlights: Guilford girls’ basketball cruises past Farmington, 60-46, moves on in Class L playoffs

(WTNH)–Guilford hosted Farmington in Class L girls’ basketball playoff action on Thursday night. A battle of the Indians.

Guilford led this one throughout, though Farmington tried to keep it close in the second half. Amanda King hit some key baskets for Guilford, including a three from the corner. Guilford pushed the lead to double digits. Rylee Fountain knocked down a pretty floater in the lane.

The Guilford Indians win this one by the final score of 60-46.

They move on in Class L. Check out the highlights.

