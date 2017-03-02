Hillhouse on SCC tournament win over Notre Dame: “We’re the better team”

(WTNH)–The Hillhouse boys’ basketball team said they focused on the defensive end of the floor to win the Southern Connecticut Conference title on Wednesday night.

The Academics beat Georgetown-bound point guard Tremont Waters and Notre Dame of West Haven last night at Quinnipiac, in what some are calling the game of the decade in high school hoops.

Waters is tough to stop, and he still had 22, but Hillhouse keyed on him all night, forcing him to turn the ball over nine times.

“Notre Dame they have a good team, good players, Tremont Waters, but we came out on top,” said Hillhouse guard Tyler Douglas. “We’re the better team. We play as a team. No one man can beat us.”

“I told them I’m proud of them,” said Notre Dame head coach Jason Shea. “I thought they fought hard, I thought they showed a lot of heart, and there was no quit in our team.”

“This was definitely a good loss. Better this than states. And now we know what we have to get better on. And we know that we’re not perfect,” said guard Tim Dawson.

Monday the Green Knights open state play against Wilby. Hillhouse takes on Southington.

More stories by Henry Chisholm