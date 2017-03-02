Quinnipiac’s Tricia Fabbri says junior Sarah Shewan is “an incredible monster”

(WTNH)–The Quinnipiac womens’ basketball team opens MAAC Tournament play on Friday afternoon. It’s been quite the team effort to claim a third straight regular season title.

Junior Sarah Shewan has been a standout in the second half of the year. She took home MAAC Player of the Week honors, posting 13 points and 13 rebounds per game last week.

She says she’s feeling more confident in her role as the rebounder for the group.

Coach Tricia Fabbri sums up her role another way:

“She’s absolutely an incredible monster rebounding the ball and not just giving you a first chance at points but the second and the third chance at points, and when you’re seeing that effort when you’re outworking teams that’s just setting a tone.”

The Bobcats face Canisius Friday at 1 p.m.

