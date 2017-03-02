Quinnipiac’s Tricia Fabbri says junior Sarah Shewan is “an incredible monster”

henry By Published:
122116_qu_lbsu_0014

(WTNH)–The Quinnipiac womens’ basketball team opens MAAC Tournament play on Friday afternoon. It’s been quite the team effort to claim a third straight regular season title.

Junior Sarah Shewan has been a standout in the second half of the year. She took home MAAC Player of the Week honors, posting 13 points and 13 rebounds per game last week.

She says she’s feeling more confident in her role as the rebounder for the group.

Coach Tricia Fabbri sums up her role another way:

“She’s absolutely an incredible monster rebounding the ball and not just giving you a first chance at points but the second and the third chance at points, and when you’re seeing that effort when you’re outworking teams that’s just setting a tone.”

The Bobcats face Canisius Friday at 1 p.m.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s