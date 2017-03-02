Red Sox pitcher David Price to see specialist for forearm and elbow soreness

After experiencing soreness in his forearm and elbow, Red Sox pitcher David Price was scratched from his first spring training start.

On Wednesday, Price underwent an MRI exam and is expected to seek second opinions from Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache who are currently at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated, “You’re concerned any time any of your pitchers have a sore elbow. To what extent, at this point, we’ll have to wait until the doctors see him. But you never like to see a guy step down no matter what, as far as missing any time is concerned.”

Dr. James Andrews has a reputation of being somewhat of a bearer of bad news in the baseball world. Should Price miss an extended amount of time for the Sox, the impact could be severe. Last season, Price led the MLB with 35 starts, going 17-9 and posting a 3.99 ERA. He and the Red Sox are coming off a disappointing postseason performance after capturing the AL East crown.

In December, the Red Sox dealt hot and cold starter Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies to shred salary. Now, with the potential loss of Price, Boston’s pitching rotation could be stretched pretty thin if another starter goes down. Should that happen, Dombroski may need to acquire another depth arm nearing the trade deadline much as he did with Drew Pomeranz last season. Though that didn’t exactly go well, either.

Price was expected to be a key part of a top rotation consisting of last season’s Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and new offseason acquisition Chris Sale.

The Red Sox will open up the 2017 campaign on April 3 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is will begin at 2:05 p.m.

