Sound Tigers’ Ho-Sang Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month

After averaging more than a point per game for the month of February, Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Josh Ho-Sang was selected as the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month.

In 12 games for the Sound Tigers last month, Ho-Sang scored five goals and had 10 helpers as a major sparkplug for Bridgeport’s offense. He had a plus-9 rating for February.

In total, the 21-year-old has scored 10 goals with 26 assists for 36 points in 48 games for Bridgeport. He’s tied for sixth among AHL rookies for scoring. Ho-Sang was selected 28th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Other winners of the award for February were St. John’s IceCaps forward Chris Terry and San Jose Barracuda goaltender Troy Grosenick.

Next up for the Sound Tigers is an away contest on March 4 against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

