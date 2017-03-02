Two UConn football players taking part in NFL Combine

Two recent UConn graduates are participating in the NFL combine this week. Obi Melifonwu and Noel Thomas were invited to showcase their skills for NFL scouts across the league.

Obi Melifonwu is attending the combine in the defensive backs group. He is coming off his best year yet after his final season at UConn. Melifonwu was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team after leading the team

with 128 tackles and four interceptions. Recent projections have him being taken somewhere between the second and third round after a strong Senior Bowl performance. A good showing at the combine will propel his stock up even further.

Thomas is participating in the combine as part of the wide receivers group. He was the top offensive threat for the Huskies, setting a school single-season record with 100 receptions. His 2,235 receiving yards stand as the eighth most in school history. The Norwalk, Conn. native was named to the All-American Conference Second Team and was selected as the 2016 Connecticut Player of the Year Award winner by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Thomas is hoping to be selected in the later rounds of the draft.

The NFL combine runs from Feb. 29 through March 6 in Indianapolis. Players are broken up into groups by their respective positions and take part in physicals, interviews, strength and conditioning tests, and on-field drills in front of scouts from NFL teams. Players are invited by a selection committee with the goal being to invite every player who will be chosen in the ensuing NFL Draft.

The 2017 NFL Draft begins on April 27.

