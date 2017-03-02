Two UConn football players taking part in NFL Combine

By Published: Updated:
Connecticut wide receiver Noel Thomas, front, runs for a touchdown past Navy safety Daiquan Thomasson in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Annapolis, Md., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Connecticut wide receiver Noel Thomas, front, runs for a touchdown past Navy safety Daiquan Thomasson in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Annapolis, Md., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Two recent UConn graduates are participating in the NFL combine this week. Obi Melifonwu and Noel Thomas were invited to showcase their skills for NFL scouts across the league.

Obi Melifonwu is attending the combine in the defensive backs group. He is coming off his best year yet after his final season at UConn. Melifonwu was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team after leading the team

Tulane running back Josh Rounds, right, is brought down by Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Tulane running back Josh Rounds, right, is brought down by Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

with 128 tackles and four interceptions. Recent projections have him being taken somewhere between the second and third round after a strong Senior Bowl performance. A good showing at the combine will propel his stock up even further.

Thomas is participating in the combine as part of the wide receivers group. He was the top offensive threat for the Huskies, setting a school single-season record with 100 receptions. His 2,235 receiving yards stand as the eighth most in school history. The Norwalk, Conn. native was named to the All-American Conference Second Team and was selected as the 2016 Connecticut Player of the Year Award winner by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Thomas is hoping to be selected in the later rounds of the draft.

The NFL combine runs from Feb. 29 through March 6 in Indianapolis. Players are broken up into groups by their respective positions and take part in physicals, interviews, strength and conditioning tests, and on-field drills in front of scouts from NFL teams. Players are invited by a selection committee with the goal being to invite every player who will be chosen in the ensuing NFL Draft.

The 2017 NFL Draft begins on April 27.

More stories by Matt Dillane

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s