UConn plane makes emergency stop in Baltimore; Vance Jackson brought to hospital

By Published: Updated:
Memphis' Markel Crawford, left, guards Connecticut's Vance Jackson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Memphis' Markel Crawford, left, guards Connecticut's Vance Jackson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–The chartered plane carrying the UConn men’s basketball team was diverted to Baltimore on Wednesday night to bring Huskies freshman Vance Jackson to a nearby hospital.

Jackson was taken to a hospital in Baltimore for what UConn spokesman Phil Chardis called “precautionary medical reasons.”

Chardis added that the flight was “extremely turbulent,” and that and a physical game at East Carolina, which the Huskies lost, 66-62, may have affected Jackson.

Following hospital tests, Jackson was cleared to return to Connecticut on Thursday. He is now back on campus and is resting comfortably, according to Chardis.

No additional information regarding Jackson’s medical status was made available.

The New Haven Register’s David Borges reported on February 16th that Jackson, along with some other teammates, was suffering from the flu:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 6-8 freshman from Los Angeles is averaging 8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for UConn. He had been playing well offensively of late for the Huskies, scoring 16 and 14 in losses to Houston and SMU. He put up 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to the Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s