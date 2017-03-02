UConn plane makes emergency stop in Baltimore; Vance Jackson brought to hospital

(WTNH)–The chartered plane carrying the UConn men’s basketball team was diverted to Baltimore on Wednesday night to bring Huskies freshman Vance Jackson to a nearby hospital.

Jackson was taken to a hospital in Baltimore for what UConn spokesman Phil Chardis called “precautionary medical reasons.”

Chardis added that the flight was “extremely turbulent,” and that and a physical game at East Carolina, which the Huskies lost, 66-62, may have affected Jackson.

Following hospital tests, Jackson was cleared to return to Connecticut on Thursday. He is now back on campus and is resting comfortably, according to Chardis.

No additional information regarding Jackson’s medical status was made available.

The New Haven Register’s David Borges reported on February 16th that Jackson, along with some other teammates, was suffering from the flu:

Jalen Adams, Vance Jackson didn't practice all week, suffering from flu. — David Borges (@DaveBorges) February 17, 2017

The 6-8 freshman from Los Angeles is averaging 8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for UConn. He had been playing well offensively of late for the Huskies, scoring 16 and 14 in losses to Houston and SMU. He put up 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to the Pirates in Greenville, North Carolina.

