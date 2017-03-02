UConn Women’s Basketball’s Gabby Williams Named AAC Defensive Player of the Year

On Thursday, the league office for the American Athletic Conference announced UConn’s Gabby Williams was selected as the AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Six Huskies in all earned All-Conference honors.

Williams has played a major part in preserving another undefeated season for UConn. The junior currently leads the team in assists with 152 and in steals with 79. She is also second in rebounds with 255 and in blocks with 37. Her 13.0 points per game average has her third on the team.

Williams has set a few milestones throughout what has been a historic season for UConn thus far. On Jan. 24 against East Carolina, Williams recorded just the fifth triple-double in program history by scoring 16 points and tying her career-highs in boards and assists with 16 and 10, respectively. On Feb. 22 when UConn played Temple, Williams passed the 1,000 point mark by racking up 15 that night. 44 Huskies have hit quadruple digits for points during their time in Storrs, Conn.

The forward is the seventh-ever Husky to be named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Obviously, this program knows a thing or two about streaks, and this is the fifth year in a row the award has been given to a UConn player. Before Williams brought the run to five, Moriah Jefferson, Kiah Stokes, Stefanie Dolson, and Kelly Faris all earned the accolade.

The league office also announced that six Huskies were given places on the AAC’s All-Conference teams. Gabby Williams, Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson were selected to the All-Conference First Team. Kia Nurse was tabbed for the All-Conference Second Team, while Saniya Chong saw herself placed on the All-Conference Third Team.

On Friday, the first round of the 2017 AAC Women’s Basketball Championship will take place. The Huskies will meet the winner of the tournament’s first game, Tulsa versus Memphis, in the quarterfinals on Saturday. UConn’s game is schedule to tip-off at 2 p.m. All games in the tournament will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

