WATCH: Mets Prospect Luis Guillorme smoothly snags flying bat

The future of the New York Mets is in good hands. Well, at least cool ones.

In the second inning of today’s Mets spring training game against the Miami Marlins, Adeiny Hechavarria swung at a pitch and sent his bat flying toward the New York dugout.

Nearly everyone ducked and covered as 99% of people would do if a piece of wooden death came hurtling toward your head. But Mets prospect Luis Guillorme proved he’s part of the 1% who stares death in the face and refuses to blink. Or, at least we can’t see him blink because he’s rocking a nice set of shades.

Watch as Guillorme calmly makes a one handed grab and tosses the bat back onto the field, all without flinching.

The shortstop is currently ranked as the Mets number 17 prospect. If he can look as good on the field as he does in the dugout, perhaps he’ll find himself in the big leagues sooner rather than later.

