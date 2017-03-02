Yale men’s ice hockey’s John Hayden and Joe Snively receive All-Ivy honors

On Thursday afternoon, the Ivy League announced that Yale men’s ice hockey forwards John Hayden and Joe Snively were given All-Ivy honors for the 2016-2017 season. Hayden was selected to the All-Ivy First Team, while Snively was an All-Ivy Honorable Mention.

Hayden, the team’s senior captain from Greenwich, Conn., was one of two unanimous selections for the team. He currently leads the Bulldogs with 19 goals. His career-high of 32 points is good for second-best on the team, trailing only Snively who has 33. Hayden was a 2013 third round draft pick by the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

Snively is currently enjoying a strong sophomore year after being named Ivy League Rookie of the Year last season. He currently has 11 goals and rode a 12 game point streak this year that lasted from Nov. 5 to Jan. 7. He also made the all-tourney team at the Notre Dame Tournament.

On March 3, Yale will begin a best-of-three series against Dartmouth in the first round of the 2017 ECAC Men’s Hockey Championship. All games will be played at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn. with each contest beginning at 7 p.m.

