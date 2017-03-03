Geno Auriemma, winner of 104 straight games, named co-Coach of the Year in the American Athletic Conference

(WTNH)–I guess he needed to win 105 in a row?

After guiding the Huskies to maybe their most surprising undefeated season in program history, with three underclassmen in the starting lineup and a freshman getting big minutes at point guard, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was named co-American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year on Friday.

He’ll share the award with Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza.

This isn’t a knock on Cardoza–the former UConn assistant (from 1994-2008) guided the Owls to a 23-6 record and a second-place finish in the American (13-3). Temple is ranked in both the AP and USA Today polls for just the third time in program history, and will head to the NCAA Tournament later this month.

But I mean…come on.

Not giving the award to Auriemma, who just broke his own college basketball record for the longest win streak in history, is kind of like voting Karl Malone for NBA MVP in 1997, or Charles Barkley in ’93.

Everybody knew Michael Jordan was the best player in the league—they just wanted to hand the award to someone else for a change.

At least Geno earned co-Coach of the Year honors, taking home at least a share of the award for the fourth year in a row and a 14th time overall.

UConn will kick off the postseason when they play the winner of Memphis and Tulsa on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament at Mohegan Sun.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff