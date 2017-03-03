Highlights: East Haven hockey blanks Watertown-Pomperaug, 3-0

(WTNH)–High school hockey teams have been playing a lot of games lately. East Haven, the top seed in Division II in the upcoming state playoffs, was in action on Friday night, taking on Watertown-Pomperaug in the SCC/SWC Tournament.

There was some great goaltending in this one. Watertown-Pomperaug’s Ryan Fleming stops Nick Capone, who had a great scoring chance in the first.

Second period, still scoreless, Capone and Joe Aloi are stopped again.

Aloi would end up breaking through with a goal though. In fact, he scored all three on the afternoon for the Easties.

East Haven wins it, 3-0.

They’ll face Guilford Saturday for the tournament title.

Check out the highlights above.

