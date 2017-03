(WTNH)–The high school boys’ basketball playoffs start on Monday. Career of New Haven hosts Torrington in the opening round. Larry Kelley has been the Panthers’ head coach for 11 years, winning a state title in 2012.

Kelley knows his stuff, having played on a Final Four team with Syracuse back in the ’70s.

One thing you can definitely count on from a Larry Kelly team– you’ll get their best effort.

Take a listen as we mic’d the head coach up for SportzEdge Friday Night:

