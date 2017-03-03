Napheesa Collier, Katie Lou Samuelson named co-American Athletic Conference Players of the Year

(WTNH)–The American Athletic Conference postseason women’s basketball awards kind of seemed like a Little League awards banquet. Everybody gets a trophy.

The AAC couldn’t quite make up its mind about the Coach of the Year Award, which was shared by UConn’s Geno Auriemma, winner of 104 straight games, and Temple’s Tonya Cardoza, who is a former Huskies assistant.

It couldn’t come to a consensus on the Player of the Year Award either, which was shared on Friday by sophomores Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson.

The two will join 12 previous UConn players who’ve won the award in the past. Breanna Stewart won it in each of the last three seasons.

Samuelson led the Huskies in scoring at 20.7 points per game. Her 93 three-point field goals made are the most of any player in the conference and the seventh most in the nation.

Collier ranked second on the team in scoring, coming in at 20.4 per. She led the Huskies in rebounds (260), and blocks (56), and was second in steals (52).

Her 68.6 field-goal percentage is the second-best percentage in the nation and the top overall in the conference.

UConn begins postseason play on Saturday in the AAC tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun. They’ll take on either Memphis or Tulsa.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff