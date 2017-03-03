West Haven boys’ hockey team takes trip to D.C. thanks to ‘Penalty Box Club’

Erik-Dobratz_20130228143436_320_240-150x150 By Published:
02d54f1312ba4cc387e2fa59402ea0c1

(WTNH)–It’s been a great year on the ice for the West haven boys hockey team. 14 wins this season for the Blue Devils. As the Westies get ready to play in the postseason next Wednesday, they hope a recent trip to the nation’s capitol will be a memory that will last a lifetime.

They raised money throught their ‘Penalty Box Club,’ and every kid was able to go for no cost.

In case you’re wondering, they didn’t miss any school because this was during February break a couple weeks ago. They did have one problem on the trip, though. On their way back, the bus broke down in New Jersey.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s