West Haven boys’ hockey team takes trip to D.C. thanks to ‘Penalty Box Club’

(WTNH)–It’s been a great year on the ice for the West haven boys hockey team. 14 wins this season for the Blue Devils. As the Westies get ready to play in the postseason next Wednesday, they hope a recent trip to the nation’s capitol will be a memory that will last a lifetime.

They raised money throught their ‘Penalty Box Club,’ and every kid was able to go for no cost.

In case you’re wondering, they didn’t miss any school because this was during February break a couple weeks ago. They did have one problem on the trip, though. On their way back, the bus broke down in New Jersey.

Check out the video above for more.

