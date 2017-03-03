Yale coasts past Cornell, 90-63, and into the third seed to face Harvard again at the coming Ivy League Tournament

Hoping it has regained its form after snapping a three game losing streak at Dartmouth last week, Yale cleared its bench and handily defeated Cornell, 90-63, Friday night, to qualify for the first Ivy League Men’s Tournament and, at the same time, assure itself of the number three seed.

Rendering tomorrow’s contest with Columbia little more than a workout, the Bulldogs will meet arch rival Harvard in the opening round of the four team event that will determine the league’s representative in the NCAA tournament.

Harvard (10-3) lost for the second time this season to Princeton, 73-69, while Yale was beating Cornell, and is still in second place behind the undefeated Tigers (11-3). Harvard is at Penn (5-8) tomorrow to face the Quakers, who are tied in fourth place with Columbia.

In addition to Penn and Columbia, Dartmouth still has a chance to qualify by by way of a tie breaker determination.

Matt Morgan, a Cornell sophomore, led all scorers with 31 points and went over the 1,000 point mark in just two seasons of play; but he was the only one of the visitors in double figures.

Yale, which led 40-27 at the half, was paced by its captain, Anthony Dallier, with 18 points. The only other senior on the team, Sam Downey, had 11. Freshman Miye Oni picked up 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Alex Copeland, on the floor for only 19 minutes, had 10. Eleven out of the 12 Bulldogs who were in the game got into the scoring column. Only former football player, Noah Yates, was blanked.

Yale made 57.1% of its field goal attempts, and led by as many as 31, on a free throw by Austin Williams with 8:11 remaining.

After Saturday Yale stays in New Haven, although most of the students have already left for spring break, to get ready for the Path to the Palestra. The task there will be an extremely difficult one- to beat Harvard and probably Princeton back-to-back within 24 hours.

Women’s season about to end

Meanwhile, at Ithaca, N.Y., the Yale women, whose three-game winning streak gave it hopes of sneaking into the other Ivy League Tournament, fell short by losing to Cornell 59-49, and will now conclude its season tomorrow (Saturday) at Columbia. Yale (5-8) was unable to overcome an ice cold first quarter in which it scored only one point against a team it had already beaten. Yale would have had to win both of its last two remaining games to have even a chance to qualify.

MEN’S IVY LEAGUE STANDINGS

Princeton 13-0

Harvard 10-3

Yale 8-5

Penn 5-8

Columbia 5-8

Brown 4-9

Dartmouth 4-9 Cornell 3-9

Results Friday

Yale 90 Cornell 63

Princeton 73 Harvard 69

Dartmouth 75 Penn 74 (overtime)

Brown 88 Columbia 68

Saturday, March 4

Columbia at Yale

Harvard at Penn

Cornell at Brown

Dartmouth at Princeton

