Southern CT State basketball will make 4th straight NCAA Tournament appearance; Owls play SNHU in opening round

The Owls will be seeking their third trip to the Sweet 16 in four years when tournament play opens next weekend.

Mike Mallory is SCSU's leading returning scorer.(AP Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS – For the fourth year in a row, the Southern Connecticut State University men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Owls were awarded an at-large bid into the field of 64 when the full tournament field was announced earlier this evening.

SCSU earned the No. 7 seed in the region and will face the No. 2 seed, Southern New Hampshire, on Saturday, March 11.

The two schools last faced off on Jan. 18 in Manchester, N.H., with the Penmen claiming a 95-79 win over the Owls.

This will mark the eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history for the Owls, who are 8-8 all-time.

