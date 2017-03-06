High School Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

(WTNH)–The high school boys’ basketball tournament got started on Monday night, and of course, here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered.

Check out all of the scores from all of the games around the state tonight below. Use the ‘Find’ tool on your browser to search for your school.

Class LL

Hillhouse 69, Southington 31

Simsbury 49, Manchester 45

Danbury 58, Amity 50

Darien 70, West Haven 56

Trumbull 70, Greenwich 45

Norwich Free Academy 48, Naugatuck 35

East Hartford 74, Staples 48

Fairfield Warde 55, Xavier 54

Hamden 76, Brien McMahon 67

Shelton 50, Ridgefield 48

Notre Dame-West Haven 73, Wilby 39

Kennedy 54, Cheshire 48

Weaver 74, Fairfield Ludlowe 43

Fairfield Prep 70, Wilbur Cross 48

East Catholic 96, Enfield 42

Hall 52, South Windsor 48

Class L

No games.

Class M

Ansonia 78, Lewis Mills 73(OT)

Cromwell 70, Windham Tech 61

Seymour 77, Bacon Academy 72

Brookfield 62, Sheehan 55

Northwestern 62, Nonnewaug 46

Weston 75, Goodwin Tech 49

St. Joseph 58, Suffield 41

Rocky Hill 74, Windham 67

Tolland 56, Granby Memorial 42

Waterford 72, Bulkeley 70

Prince Tech 69, Abbott Tech 54

Immaculate 70, Stonington 56

Bloomfield 86, Grasso Tech 49

Wilcox Tech 79, O’Brien Tech 66

Holy Cross 59, Killingly 41

Plainfield 76, Bullard Havens Tech 39

Class S

Portland 56, Shepaug 54

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff