High School Basketball Tournament Scoreboard

(WTNH)–The high school boys’ basketball tournament got started on Monday night, and of course, here at SportzEdge, we’ve got you covered.
Check out all of the scores from all of the games around the state tonight below. Use the ‘Find’ tool on your browser to search for your school.
Class LL
Hillhouse 69, Southington 31
Simsbury 49, Manchester 45
Danbury 58, Amity 50
Darien 70, West Haven 56
Trumbull 70, Greenwich 45
Norwich Free Academy 48, Naugatuck 35
East Hartford 74, Staples 48
Fairfield Warde 55, Xavier 54
Hamden 76, Brien McMahon 67
Shelton 50, Ridgefield 48
Notre Dame-West Haven 73, Wilby 39
Kennedy 54, Cheshire 48
Weaver 74, Fairfield Ludlowe 43
Fairfield Prep 70, Wilbur Cross 48
East Catholic 96, Enfield 42
Hall 52, South Windsor 48
Class L
No games.
Class M
Ansonia 78, Lewis Mills 73(OT)
Cromwell 70, Windham Tech 61
Seymour 77, Bacon Academy 72
Brookfield 62, Sheehan 55
Northwestern 62, Nonnewaug 46
Weston 75, Goodwin Tech 49
St. Joseph 58, Suffield 41
Rocky Hill 74, Windham 67
Tolland 56, Granby Memorial 42
Waterford 72, Bulkeley 70
Prince Tech 69, Abbott Tech 54
Immaculate 70, Stonington 56
Bloomfield 86, Grasso Tech 49
Wilcox Tech 79, O’Brien Tech 66
Holy Cross 59, Killingly 41
Plainfield 76, Bullard Havens Tech 39
Class S
Portland 56, Shepaug 54