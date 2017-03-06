Highlights: Fairfield Prep cruises past Wilbur Cross, 70-48, moves on in Class LL tournament

Tough draw for Wilbur Cross in the state tournament on Monday night. The Governors got a really good Fairfield Prep team that is healthy and now one of the top teams in the state.

Patrick Harding with the putback and the Jesuits were in control all night long. Lots of smiles for head coach Leo Redgate.

Harding with the rebound–the beautiful long bounce pass ahead to Philip Vlandis. He gets the hoop, pushed to the ground. No foul call. He was okay.

Prep rolls by the final score of 70-48.

The Jesuits will play Trumbull next.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Erik Dobratz