Highlights: Fairfield Prep cruises past Wilbur Cross, 70-48, moves on in Class LL tournament

By Published:

Tough draw for Wilbur Cross in the state tournament on Monday night. The Governors got a really good Fairfield Prep team that is healthy and now one of the top teams in the state.

Patrick Harding with the putback and the Jesuits were in control all night long. Lots of smiles for head coach Leo Redgate.

Harding with the rebound–the beautiful long bounce pass ahead to Philip Vlandis. He gets the hoop, pushed to the ground. No foul call. He was okay.

Prep rolls by the final score of 70-48.

The Jesuits will play Trumbull next.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s