Southington visiting Hillhouse tonight. Academics doing what they do best–getting out and running. Byron Breland III throws it down. The lead is 15. Then just before the half–Joey Kasperzyk playing some defense.

Gets the steal, spins ahead and goes to the hoop—gets fouled and the basket.

Hillhouse wins by the final score of 69 to 31.

