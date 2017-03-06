Highlights: Notre Dame-West Haven rolls past Wilby, advances in Class LL tournament

The high school boys basketball tournament kicked off tonight. The top team in Class LL, Notre Dame West Haven, looking to get over last week’s tough loss to Hillhouse in the SCC conference championship.

No lingering effects tonight for the Green Knights against Wilby. Tremont Waters picks off the pass, and goes the other way, lays it up and in for two of his 8 points, also had 8 assists.

Tim Dawson led the way for the Knights with 28 points, and ND wins, 78-39.

They play Danbury next on Wednesday night. That game will be at Jonathan Law High School in Milford.

More stories by Erik Dobratz