Napheesa Collier might be the most unassuming superstar UConn has had in years

By Published:
Connecticuts Napheesa Collier in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team is rolling behind its new “big three,” AAC Defensive Player of the Year Gabby Willaims and co-Player of the Year winners Katie Lou Samueslon and Napheesa Collier.

Collier might be the most unassuming superstar this team has had in recent years. You wont get a lot of flash out of the sophomore from Missouri.

She’s averaging over 20 points per game and routinely grabs double figure rebounds. She’s such an effcient shooter, there are times that you look up and say, ‘Wow, she has 20 points already?’

Even she can’t explain it.

“I don’t know what it is, I guess I just practice.

“She scores like quiet, you’ll look up and you’ll be like, oh she’s got 39,” Kia Nurse said. “OK, ‘Pheese, have yourself a day, you know?”

“A lot of people tell me that they don’t know that I’m scoring, so I guess it’s not as flashy as some people play,” Collier said. “I get a lot of putbacks and so it’s like little points you don’t even notice.

“She’s like the cutest little thing,” said Nurse, who was also laughing at the way Napheesa answered the previous question.

Opponents probably don’t think it’s cute when she drops 20 plus on them.

