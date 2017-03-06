New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow selected to DH on Wednesday vs. Red Sox

Never give up on your dreams: a lesson being lived by New York Mets outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. According to USA TODAY Sports, Tebow will crack the starting lineup for the Mets in their spring training game against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Tebow’s first opportunity to face major league pitching will come against none other than reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Rick Porcello.

The 29-year-old is coming off an unimpressive season in the Arizona Fall League where he batted just .194 with 20 strike-outs in 62 at-bats. This is his first time in spring training and he is expected to be assigned to a single-A level affiliate next month. Tebow is currently in the minor-league camp for spring training, as major league spring training is reserved for players who are expected to contribute at the major league level that season.

With the Mets losing 14 players for the World Baseball Classic and the game against Boston being a split-squad matchup shown on SNY, the Mets having Tebow DH is largely a move out of necessity and for publicity purposes.

While it is really, really, really, unlikely to see Tebow patrolling the outfield at Citi Field anytime soon, he will at least be able to face some big league pitching for the first time in his rejuvenated baseball career. With a unique resume that includes two-time BCS national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, 1st round NFL draft pick, and NFL quarterback, Tebow can add that he stood in the batter’s box against a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher.

The Mets team featuring Tebow will take on the Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. on March 8. The game will be shown live on SNY.

