NHL expansion Vegas Golden Knights make first player signing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have made their first player transaction, signing free-agent junior forward Reid Duke to a three-year contract.

The NHL’s 31st franchise made its first move Monday.

Duke is the Brandon Wheat Kings’ top scorer with 35 goals and 32 assists this season. He has played five seasons in the Western Hockey League with Lethbridge and Brandon.

Minnesota drafted the 21-year-old Calgary native in the sixth round in 2014. Duke is expected to be a part of the Golden Knights’ first development camp this summer.

The Golden Knights formally completed the NHL expansion process last Wednesday, allowing them to make roster transactions and trades.

